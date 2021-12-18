Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.