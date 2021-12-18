Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will post $18.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $35.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $41.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.80 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $304.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

SDIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 2,392,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,185. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

