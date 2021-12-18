Streamr (DATA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.06 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $90.94 million and $18.06 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

