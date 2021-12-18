StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $242,640.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNEX opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
