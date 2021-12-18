StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $242,640.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNEX opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

