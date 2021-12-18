StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 30,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Several analysts have commented on STNE shares. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
