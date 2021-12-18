StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 30,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several analysts have commented on STNE shares. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

