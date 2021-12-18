Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.