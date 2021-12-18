Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 44,966 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the typical volume of 2,599 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,089,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 124,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 219,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

