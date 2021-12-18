Stephens Inc. AR Sells 28,299 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.73 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26.

