Stephens Inc. AR Sells 18,189 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.20 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

