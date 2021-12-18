Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,745 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

