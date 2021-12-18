Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

