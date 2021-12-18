Status Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $253.25 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00205413 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

