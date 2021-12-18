State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 267.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

