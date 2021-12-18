State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 132 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $164.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

