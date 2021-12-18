State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CDW worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

