State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.79 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.