State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.91 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.98 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

