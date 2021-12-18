State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

