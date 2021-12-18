State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

