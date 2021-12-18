State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.