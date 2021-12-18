State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

