State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.68 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

