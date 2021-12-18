State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

