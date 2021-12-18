State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

