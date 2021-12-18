Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 461329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of £316.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

