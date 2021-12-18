SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

