SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,520. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.