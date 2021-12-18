SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.75 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

