Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

