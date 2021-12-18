Spire Wealth Management Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK opened at $252.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.