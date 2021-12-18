Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

