Spire Wealth Management Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 107,986 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $184.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $184.76. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

