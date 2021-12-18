Spire Wealth Management Buys 429 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.