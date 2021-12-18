Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the airline’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

