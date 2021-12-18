South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.84.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that South State will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.