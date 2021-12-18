South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $15,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 477,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

