South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Holdings Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

