Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $47.31 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.