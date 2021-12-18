Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,594,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 1,765,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of SIRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,203,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,943. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
