Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,594,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 1,765,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SIRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,203,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,943. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

