Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTMO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

