Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,494.17

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,494.17 ($19.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,549.50 ($20.48). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,546 ($20.43), with a volume of 1,273,942 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.11) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,494.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.10), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($54,550.15). Also, insider Mark Seligman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($19,003.57).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

