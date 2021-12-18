SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $329,315.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded up 6,146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

