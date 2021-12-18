SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $79.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Truist upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

