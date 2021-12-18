SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 12809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Specifically, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

