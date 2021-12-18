Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.18.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after acquiring an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 506,316 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

