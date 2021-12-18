Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.