Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

