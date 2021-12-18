Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $234.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

