Signaturefd LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.68. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $187.88 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

