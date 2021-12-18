Signaturefd LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.